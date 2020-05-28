Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Embraces Summer Style in a Red-Hot Minidress & Heeled Dr. Martens Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk is continuing her trend-forward street style streak.

The model embraced rising temperatures with a chic red, white and black ensemble. Shayk stepped out in a checked Chrome Hearts jacket layered over a red minidress.

Irina Shayk wearing a red minidress and Dr. Martens boots in New York, May 28.
Irina Shayk wearing a red minidress and Dr. Martens boots in New York, May 28.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Irina Shayk’s Dr. Martens combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the catwalker sported Dr. Martens’ Shriver Hi 8-Eye Boot. The heeled silhouette boasts a smooth leather upper, with a slip-resistant, air-conditioned outsole and an 8-eye fastening for a secure fit. The shoes are available to shop now at Journeys.com, where they retail for $160.

Dr. Martens Shriver Hi 8-Eye Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy

The trendsetter completed her look with a black minibag, a Jennifer Zeuner necklace and dark sunglasses.

Irina Shayk wearing a red minidress and Dr. Martens boots in New York, May 28.
Irina Shayk wearing a red minidress and Dr. Martens boots in New York, May 28.
CREDIT: Splash News

In 2019, Dr. Martens landed FN’s prestigious Shoe of the Year award for its classic 1460 boot — becoming the first non-sneaker to receive the honor. Over the past few years, the label has capitalized on fashion’s nostalgia for all things ’90s, finding favor among “It” girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Shayk herself has been spotted in Dr. Martens wares before. A big fan of combat boots, she has also selected pairs from the likes of Tony Bianco, Bottega Veneta and Chanel. The A-lister has additionally reached for trend-forward sneakers from labels including Adidas Yeezy and Versace.

Irina Shayk, Versace outfit, dr. Martens boots, legs, goes shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique on Via Monte NapoleoneIrina Shayk out and about, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 19 Sep 2019Wearing Versace
Irina Shayk in Versace with Dr. Martens boots during Milan Fashion Week, Sept. 19, 2020.
CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Rex Shutterstock
Irina Shayk wearing Dr. Martens combat boots in New York, July 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although Shayk can often be found in trendy styles, she told FN in February that she grew up wearing traditional Russian “valenki” (felt) boots.

“It wasn’t a fashion shoe. It is kind of like a Russian Ugg, but better,” she said. “I was born and raised in Russia, and this was a warm shoe.”

Click through the gallery to see how combat boots have evolved over the years.

