Irina Shayk’s Plaid Burberry Boots Are Proof Winter Style Can Be Fun

Winter dressing is often about function first, with oversize parkas and water-resistant snow boots designed for warmth and comfort over fashion.

But with her latest shoes, Irina Shayk reminded everyone that cold weather doesn’t have to result in dreary dressing. Stepping out today during Milan Fashion Week, the Russian supermodel bundled up in a cozy black jacket that almost resembled a blanket.

Irina Shayk in Burberry boots at Milan Fashion Week, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Irina Shayk’s Burberry boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The oversize coat looked more functional than fashionable, but came teamed with statement shoes: On her feet, Shayk sported a pair of plaid, heeled boots from Burberry. The shoes came in the British heritage brand’s signature tartan check, with a trending curved heel, a pointed toe and a knee-length cut.

After walking on the Burberry runway in London earlier this month, Shayk made several appearances on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week fall ’20, having been cast by top labels including Moschino, Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo.

FN had a chance to catch up with the star at Furla’s MFW presentation (she is an ambassador for the brand), and Shayk dished on her favorite boots growing up, traditional Russian “valenki” boots.

“It wasn’t a fashion shoe. It is kind of like a Russian Ugg, but better,” she said. “I was born and raised in Russia, and this was a warm shoe.”

While she loves her functional valenki boots, Shayk’s shoes today fell more within the fashion camp — which won’t surprise any of the Sports Illustrated alum’s fans, as she has become known for her street style.

