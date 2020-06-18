Irina Shayk Is Pretty in Pink With Trending Chain-Strap Pumps for Burberry’s Pre-Fall ’20 Campaign

Irina Shayk is pretty in pink for Burberry’s pre-fall ’20 ad campaign.

The 34-year-old Russian supermodel wears a flamingo pink dress with cape-like sleeves, which is cinched at the waist with a slim gold belt. The look comes accessorized with oversize pink shades — featuring Burberry’s “B” logo on the frames — as well as a handbag with the brand’s new “TB” logo and a gold chain necklace.

The chain motif continues through Shayk’s footwear. On her feet, the model sports pointed-toe T-strap pumps in a chocolate brown shade, complete with a stiletto heel and a gold anklet-like detail.

Thanks in part to the popularity of Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps with attached ankle chain — as well as the brand’s trend-defining square-toe sandals matched to a gold anklet — chain-strap footwear has become one of the must-haves for fall ’20. At runways and presentations during fashion month earlier this year, plenty of labels revealed footwear and other accessories with chain detailing, among them No. 21, Casadei and Wandler.

As one of the world’s most famous models, Burberry isn’t the only fashion brand that Shayk works with. The A-lister has additionally appeared in campaigns for Max Mara, Falconeri and Calvin Klein, to name a few, as well as walked the runway for top labels such as Moschino, Bottega Veneta, Brandon Maxwell and Versace.

When off-duty, Shayk can often be found in combat boots, choosing pairs from the likes of Dr. Martens, Tony Bianco, Bottega Veneta and Chanel. The A-lister has additionally reached for trend-forward sneakers from labels including Adidas Yeezy, Nike and Versace. On the red carpet, Shayk unsurprisingly tends to go for high heels from brands such as Burberry, Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

