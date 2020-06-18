Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Is Pretty in Pink With Trending Chain-Strap Pumps for Burberry’s Pre-Fall ’20 Campaign

By Ella Chochrek
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk is pretty in pink for Burberry’s pre-fall ’20 ad campaign.

The 34-year-old Russian supermodel wears a flamingo pink dress with cape-like sleeves, which is cinched at the waist with a slim gold belt. The look comes accessorized with oversize pink shades —  featuring Burberry’s “B” logo on the frames —  as well as a handbag with the brand’s new “TB” logo and a gold chain necklace.

The chain motif continues through Shayk’s footwear. On her feet, the model sports pointed-toe T-strap pumps in a chocolate brown shade, complete with a stiletto heel and a gold anklet-like detail.

Thanks in part to the popularity of Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps with attached ankle chain — as well as the brand’s trend-defining square-toe sandals matched to a gold anklet — chain-strap footwear has become one of the must-haves for fall ’20. At runways and presentations during fashion month earlier this year, plenty of labels revealed footwear and other accessories with chain detailing, among them No. 21, Casadei and Wandler.

As one of the world’s most famous models, Burberry isn’t the only fashion brand that Shayk works with. The A-lister has additionally appeared in campaigns for Max Mara, Falconeri and Calvin Klein, to name a few, as well as walked the runway for top labels such as Moschino, Bottega Veneta, Brandon Maxwell and Versace.

Irina Shayk on the runway at Moschino spring ’20 on Sept. 19, Milan Fashion Week, ss20
Irina Shayk walks the runway for Moschino spring ’20 wearing black pumps.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
bottega, veneta, spring, 2020, it, shoe
Irina Shayk in a two-strap sandal with padded woven leather from Bottega Veneta’s spring ’20 collection.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
irina shayk, fall 2020, versace, milan fashion week
Irina Shayk walks the runway at Versace fall ’20 wearing an all-black ensemble.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When off-duty, Shayk can often be found in combat boots, choosing pairs from the likes of Dr. Martens, Tony Bianco, Bottega Veneta and Chanel. The A-lister has additionally reached for trend-forward sneakers from labels including Adidas Yeezy, Nike and Versace. On the red carpet, Shayk unsurprisingly tends to go for high heels from brands such as Burberry, Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

irina shayk, celebrity style, minidress, legs, dr martens boots, chrome hearts jacket, bradley cooper ex, Model Irina Shayk is seen in a short red dress, Chrome Hearts short-waisted jacket, lace-up boots and little hand bag in New York City on May 27, 2020.Pictured: Irina ShaykRef: SPL5168793 270520 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Irina Shayk wearing a red minidress and Dr. Martens boots in New York, May 28.
CREDIT: Splash News
Irina Shayk, Versace outfit, dr. Martens boots, legs, goes shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique on Via Monte NapoleoneIrina Shayk out and about, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 19 Sep 2019Wearing Versace
Irina Shayk in Versace with Dr. Martens boots during Milan Fashion Week, Sept. 19, 2020.
CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Rex Shutterstock

