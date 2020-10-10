Irina Shayk Styles Fall’s Neon Trend in Highlighter-Green Leggings With Matching Nikes

While taking a walk yesterday in the West Village in New York City, Irina Shayk mastered the highlighter-hued trend with an off-duty athleisure ensemble. She wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt with neon yellow lettering and styled it with bright neon leggings that match the detailing on her top.

Model Irina Shayk on Oct. 9 in New York City CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the model coordinated the sporty look with a pair of Nike ZoomX Vista Grind sneakers in the Barely Volt colorway. These shoes were initially released in June 2019, inspired by Nike’s React series, and were designed by the brand to be its most lightweight foam model for optimal speed. They feature a TPE construction in a green colorway, with a small Swoosh on the green and orange color-blocked tongue and a large retro-inspired Swoosh on the sides; a neon green cushion midsole peaks out through the cutout chunky outsole in a clear colorway. The sneakers are valued on the resale market between $100-300 and are available to purchase on GOAT.com.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For accessories, the 34-year-old held a small yellow belt bag and wore black sunglasses with a pink floral-printed face mask. As one of fall 2020’s hottest sneaker trends, chunky sole shoes appear to be one of Shayk’s go-to styles.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper step out with their daughter in New York, Sept. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Last month, she was spotted wearing these Versace Chain Reaction sneakers in the black colorway and style them with a coordinating black sports bra and biker shorts set with an olive-toned button-down shirt over the top. These designer sneakers retail for $995 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Other celebrity fans of this trend include Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Emily Ratajkowski, among other stylish stars.

