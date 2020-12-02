×
Irina Shayk Styles Canadian Tuxedo With Chunky Oxfords and Puffer Coat With Daughter

By Robyn Merrett
Russian Model Irina Shayk And Her Daughter Lea Cooper Walk Home In West Village In New York City
Irina Shayk has once again made the streets of New York City her own personal runway while on a stroll with her daughter.

On Wednesday, Shayk took her daughter Lea Cooper for a walk, wearing a Palace x Moschino denim ensemble. The blue jeans feature an all-over logo print with a Palace Moschino patch on the back.

The matching denim jacket also features the all over logo print with a faded effect and logo buttons. The outerwear piece is also designed with two pockets on the front. The jacket is available for $950 and the pants are $650 at Palaceus.moschino.com.

Shayk paired the look with a puffer coat and a black top handle handbag.

Russian model Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea Cooper walk home in West Village in New York City on Dec. 2.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
A closer view of Irina Shayk’s shoes.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the model opted for a pair of trendy oxfords. The chunky shoes, which have been popular among celebrities this season, including Kourtney Kardashian, feature a lace-up closure and a thick rubber outsole.

In recent weeks, Shayk has made a number of fashion statements while walking with her daughter.

On Nov. 20, Shayk opted for a full black ensemble, styling a single-breasted blazer with tailored black trousers for a modern take on the suiting trend.

The 34-year-old accessorized the simple-yet-sophisticated outfit with gold jewelry, including a layered necklace, huggie-style earrings, a ring, and coordinating small-framed sunglasses. She also paired the monochrome look with a $1,190 Burberry Mini Two-Tone Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag. While her pants are covering the majority of the shoes, her black footwear selection appears to be a boot or a loafer

Then on Nov. 13, Shayk was spotted in a pair of Dr. Martens, which she paired with exclusive Chrome Hearts Cross Print jeans and a brown leather jacket with lime green color-block detailing.

Consider these oxfords for your next outing.

Dr. Martens 1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes, $120

London Rebel Brogues
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

To Buy: London Rebel Wide Fit Chunky Lace Up Brogues, $36 (was $73)

Vagabond Shoemakers Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Lace-Up Oxford, $130

