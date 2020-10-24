Irina Shayk Wears Quintessential Fall Boots With This Unusual Outfit Pairing in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shorts for fall anyone?

Supermodel Irina Shayk rocked the leg-baring look in a more seasonally appropriate leather pair while attending a private shopping event at the Falconeri store in New York on Friday. She teamed her shorts with an oversized orange sweater from the Italian knitwear brand, long black blazer and leather knee-high boots.

Model Irina Shayk shopping at Falconeri store on Prince Street in Soho, New York on Friday. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/Splash

Shayk has served as the face of Falconeri since 2019. During her latest visit to the label’s SoHo store, she posed out front to model the $527 sweater. She also shared photos from the event on her Instagram stories.

Model Irina Shayk models a Falconeri sweater at the label’s Soho store in NYC on Friday. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/Splash

The Russian star has never been one to shy away from bold outfit pairings. Last week, she stepped out in mixed media leather pants featuring a heart-shaped detail at the front to bring her daughter lunch. She finished off the ensemble with a tie-dye top featuring cutouts, leather jacket and chunky Dr. Martens boots.

Other standout looks from the model have included her affinity for bra and pant suit combinations, as well as more boots and shorts pairings, including the denim shorts and matching thigh-high boots look she wore to sit front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring ’19 couture show last January.

