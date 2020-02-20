Irina Shayk Is a Big Fan of These Winter Boots: ‘They’re Kind of Like Uggs, But Better’

Fresh off her appearance on the Burberry catwalk in London this week, model Irina Shayk hit Milan Fashion Week today — and shared one of her favorite shoe memories.

The Furla brand ambassador made an appearance at the label’s presentation at Teatro Gerolamo — where she reminisced about wearing traditional Russian Valenki winter boots when she was growing up. “It wasn’t a fashion shoe. They’re kind of like Russian Uggs, but better,” she said. “I was born and raised in Russia, and this was a warm shoe.”

At the event, Shayk was touting the Furla 1927 Top Handle bag, which takes cues from the label’s rich archives. “This brand has existed for more than 93 years in the market,” she noted. “Furla is made in Italy — and I love everything made-in-Italy.” (Shayk and Argentinian model Nicolas Ripoll both star in Furla’s spring ’20 campaign, which was revealed in January.)

What are her plans for the rest of fashion week? “I’m looking forward to getting a little more sleep, having some spaghetti and enjoying Milano,” she said, remaining mum about which shows she might walk.

Last September, Shayk walked the Versace show alongside Jennifer Lopez and the Hadid sisters.

In addition for her major runway moments, Shayk is also known for her attention-grabbing street style. Last September, the model went shopping at Bottega Veneta in Milan, clad in an orange turtleneck and black miniskirt from Versace. For footwear, she slipped on Dr. Martens boots.

Irina Shayk in Versace with Dr. Martens boots during Milan Fashion Week Sept. 19. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Shutterstock