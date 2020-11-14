Irina Shayk Pairs Chrome Hearts Cross Print Jeans & Edgy Dr. Martens Boots for Stroll With Daughter in NYC

On Friday, Irina Shayk shared a trendy take on a timeless leather jacket, jeans and boots ensemble. While strolling around in New York with her daughter, Lea, the model wore a statement brown leather jacket with lime green lapel and pocket details. For a monochromatic look, she paired the color-blocked outerwear with a coordinating chocolate brown hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea on Nov. 13 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The 34-year-old styled these of-the-moment staples with the Chrome Hearts Cross jeans in a dark blue colorway. The denim pants were created in collaboration with Levi’s and are available on the resale market for upwards of $6,600 on grailed.com. This coveted collaboration item has also been spotted on stars including Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

Here’s a closer look at the 1460 Dr. Martens boot. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

For shoes, the Russian native opted for a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up combat boots. These iconic shoes feature the brand’s signature 8-eye front design, yellow stitching, and are crafted from a smooth leather material with a cushioned air sole and an oil-resistant, non-slip sole. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on dr.martens.com.

With their classic and edgy aesthetic, these boots won the FN Shoe of The Year Award at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards. The British shoe brand was founded in 1960 and in recent years has become a staple of stylish celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. This sighting comes on the heels of the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards, which will honor the Nike Dunk sneaker with this title for 2020 at the first virtual FNAA event. Sign up here to tune in on Dec. 8.

The Dr. Martens boots are a staple in the star’s edgy wardrobe. Last month, Shayk styled these shoes with a cut-out tie-dye top, a black leather jacket, and trendy leather pants. Some of the model’s other go-to footwear choices include the Both GAO combat boots and Versace Chain Reaction sneakers to polish off her signature urban street style looks.

