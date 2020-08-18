Irina Shayk Gives Her Floral Minidress an Edgy Twist With Doc Martens Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Irina Shayk dressed down a pretty white cherry-printed mini dress with a black leather jacket and Dr. Martens combat boots as she stepped out for a manicure in New York on Tuesday.

Irina Shayk wore a classic off-duty look to go get her nails done. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

The Russian-native kept it safe, putting on a black face mask as she entered the salon.

She topped off her outfit with a pair of aviator sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and a leather cuff bracelet.

The supermodel wore the 1490 Quynn Smooth Leather Buckle Lace-Up Boots from Dr. Martens which retail for $200 but are on sale now for $100. The buckle boots are stacked high with an oversized slot eyelet and functional jungle zips. They’re crafted from rolled leather for a worn-in vintage feel and feature yellow welt stitching.

This past June, The A-lister starred in Burberry’s pre-fall ’20 campaign wearing a flamingo pink dress with a cinched gold belt. Shayk has also appeared in campaigns for Max Mara, Falconeri and Calvin Klein, to name a few, as well as walked the runway for top labels such as Moschino, Bottega Veneta, Brandon Maxwell and Versace.

When off-duty, Shayk typically reaches her Doc Martens or for trend-forward sneakers from labels including Adidas Yeezy, Nike and Versace. On the red carpet, Shayk unsurprisingly tends to go for high heels from brands such as Burberry, Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

To give your summer outfits a fun edge, dress them down with combat boots and shop styles similar to Shayk’s below.

