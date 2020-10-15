Irina Shayk Gets Edgy In a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Top, Leather Leggings & ‘90s-Style Combat Boots

Irina Shayk brought her daughter lunch in the boldest “mom” look to date.

The supermodel got edgy as she took on the streets of New York yesterday in a leather jacket layered over a peek-a-boo cutout front T-shirt and heart-detailed leather jeans.

Irina Shayk out and about in New York, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

On her feet, the Russian star opted for a boot from one of her favorite brands, Dr. Martens. Recognizable from its exposed-stitched midsole, the slick leather style came set atop a chunky block heel with a classic lace-up combat boot silhouette. Sealed with a Goodyear welt finish for durability, similar styles from the brand retail anywhere from $150 to $160 at DrMartens.com.

Irina Shayk out and about in New York, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

Earlier in the week, the model opted for another chunky footwear silhouette inspired by the 1990s to match her Burberry look. Layering a plaid skirt and a designer sweatshirt over Calzedonia tights, the model debuted chunky platform brogues with a lifted heel and smooth leather uppers in New York.

Irina Shayk out and about in New York, Oct. 13. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold leather look is just one of the many trends she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

