Irina Shayk Masters Downtown Cool in Burberry Puffer Coat & Head-Turning Lace-Up Boots

Known for her edgy and urban-chic aesthetic, Irina Shayk stepped out yesterday in New York City in a layered look teamed with her go-to boot silhouette. The model wore a turtleneck and legging combination with a cold weather-ready coat in one of this season’s trendiest silhouettes.

She opted for the Burberry striped turtleneck T-shirt in the black and white colorway and features long sleeves with a body-conscious fit. It currently is on sale for $332 and is available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Irina Shayk on Dec. 11 in New York City. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To brave the low temperatures, the Russian native opted for a pair of the now sold-out black Modal cashmere leggings from Intimissi. Shayk topped off these cold-weather basics with a Burberry puffer coat in a black colorway. It features a midi length with a drawstring waistband and snap-front detail. This coat currently is sold out and originally retailed for around $1,500. Try the Mackage Calina Maxi Coat for a similar look. It retails for $950 on Bloomingdales.com.

GCDS Gilda High Commando Boots CREDIT: GCDS.it

For footwear, the “Hercules” alumna chose the GCDS Gilda high commando boots in the white colorway. The combat, lace-up style features a knee-high silhouette, leather upper and rubber sole with a 2-inch platform. These eye-catching boots retail for $637 and are available for purchase on GCDS.it.

To polish off the look, she accessorized the ensemble with a pair of Illesteva sunglasses and Chrome Hearts earrings.

Irina Shayk in her beloved Both GAO High Boots. CREDIT: GC Images

This outfit sighting further confirms Shayk’s affinity for combat boots. As her go-to shoe, she has been frequently spotted in styles including the Both GAO high boots and Dr. Martens combat boots.

