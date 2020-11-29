Irina Shayk’s Burberry Slip Dress and Transparent Heels Make for the Perfect Holiday Look

Although Christmas will be different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irina Shayk’s throwback look is the perfect ensemble for celebrating the holidays — even if you’re alone in the comfort of your own home.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and Elsa Hosk, which she captioned “TB AND more TB.”

For the occasion, Shayk wore a Monogram-print silk-satin slip dress from Burberry, which retails for $1,450 at Farfetch.com. The V-neck maxi dress features spaghetti straps and a slide slit detail.

Shayk paired the dress with a pair of transparent sandals. The slip-on shoes featured a round ball heel and a beige sole. Though a bit summery, the shoes can be dressed for fall with a camel coat.

Her dress can also be worn with black knee-high boots or closed toe pumps, giving it a more winter vibe.

As for Hosk, the model — who is currently pregnant with her first child — opted for a gray stripped suit, which featured a deep V-neck blazer.

On her feet, Hosk sported pair of black patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots — a popular look among many celebrities for fall. The style featured a lace-up design and a flat rubber sole.

This month, Shayk modernized a black suit ensemble while out for a stroll with her daughter in New York City.

She styled a single-breasted blazer with padded shoulder detail with a matching turtleneck sweater underneath. The model paired these winter staple pieces with tailored black trousers for a modern take on the suiting trend. Although her pants are covering the majority of the shoes, her black footwear selection appeared to be a boot or a loafer.

