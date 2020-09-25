Irina Shayk Models Thigh-High Boots, a Leather Skirt & Triangle Bralette for Nicole Benisti

Irina Shayk serves as the face for Nicole Benisti’s fall ’20 campaign and does so in a bold fashion.

The model donned a standout leather pencil skirt from along with a matching sleek triangle bralette and an oversize puffed leather jacket from the brand for one of the looks in the campaign. The Montmartre jacket retails for $2,750 on the brand’s website.

Irina Shayk for Nicole Benisti fall ’20. CREDIT: Nicole Benisti/MEGA

A closer look at Irina Shayk’s thigh-high boots for Nicole Benisti. CREDIT: Nicole Benisti/MEGA

From under the knee-length hem of Shayk’s leather skirt peeped out a pair of form-fitting thigh-high boots. The pointed-toe pair came set atop a towering stiletto heel with a helpful hidden side zipper for easy on-off.

In addition to her black jacket, the model also donned the brand’s $1,100 Montague puffer jacket in a bright emerald shade along with its Matignon tweed coat that sells for $1,200.

As for Irina Shayk herself, athleisure is just one of the many trends she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Most recently, the Russian star showed off her edgy taste in a Chrome Hearts “f*ck you” tank top worn as a mini dress; she accented the already bold look with a set of nearly sold-out Both GAO High Boots in the black colorway.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Irina Shayk’s impressive street style looks over the years.