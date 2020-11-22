×
Irina Shayk Modernizes Monochrome Black Suiting For Mother-Daughter Stroll In NYC

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In classic New York City fashion, Irina Shayk opted for a full black ensemble while taking a stroll with her daughter through the West Village neighborhood in New York City. She styled a single-breasted blazer with padded shoulder detail with a matching turtleneck sweater underneath. The model paired these winter staple pieces with tailored black trousers for a modern take on the suiting trend.

Irina Shayk on Nov. 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The 34-year-old accessorized the simple-yet-sophisticated outfit with gold jewelry, including a layered necklace, huggie-style earrings, a ring, and coordinating small-framed sunglasses. She also paired the monochrome look with a $1,190 Burberry Mini Two-Tone Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag.

While her pants are covering the majority of the shoes, her black footwear selection appears to be a boot or a loafer. It is no secret that combat boots are some of Shayk’s favorite everyday choices.

Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea on Nov. 13 in New York City.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Over the past several weeks, the Russian model was spotted in two different silhouettes from Dr. Martens. Earlier this month, she was seen wearing the British footwear brand’s iconic 1460 boot and styled with a pair of exclusive Chrome Hearts Cross Print jeans and a brown leather jacket with lime green color-block detailing.

In Oct. 2020, she wore a similar model from the same shoe brand, paired it with a double black leather outfit, featuring a baggy moto jacket and heart-detailed leather pants, and a cut-out tie-dyed top. Another one of Shayk’s most beloved combat boot styles is the Both GAO High boots that she paired with a little black dress for a fun photoshoot with her friends and fellow models.

Add some edge to your everyday wardrobe with these similar styles available below.

Dr.-Martens-1460-Boot

To Buy: Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Boot, $150.

Ugg-Noe-Boot

To Buy: Ugg Now Combat Boot, $160.

Sam-Edelman-Garret-Boots

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garrett Boot, $150.

Click through to see more of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks. 

