Irina Shayk Shows How to Style Biker Shorts for Fall in an Oversize Sweatshirt & Python Boots

Irina Shayk demonstrated an effortless way to bring summer’s athleisure trend into fall.

The model stepped out in New York yesterday in a comfortable twist on between-season style as she layered an oversize crewneck sweatshirt over black biker shorts; her 032C Logo-Hem top typically retails for $226 but can be found on sale for $136 courtesy of Farfetch. She topped the look off with a trending gold chain necklace and ’90s-inspired thin-frame sunglasses.

Irina Shayk steps out in New York, Sept. 2. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, Shayk really brought out the fall vibes with her choice of boots. The knee-high pair came coated in a snakeskin print on a smooth leather upper; complete with a round-toe finish and a lifted heel, the style provided a perfect contrast for the shorter hems of her sweatshirt and shorts. Coming from LOQ, the Donna boot includes a 2.5-inch heel and a $655 price tag on the brand’s website.

Irina Shayk steps out in New York, Sept. 2. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer look at Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations such as New Balance and Staud’s capsule in May and Stussy’s ever-popular drop with Nike in April following previous successes.

As for Irina Shayk herself, athleisure is just one of the many trends she stays on top of with her off-duty style. In August, the Russian native stepped out in the city wearing another mid-season look that teamed a leather blazer with a floral sundress. Her chunky combat boots fell in line with growing trends of lug-sole boots and utilitarian footwear sweeping the celeb style world.

Irina Shayk out and about in New York, Aug. 18. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

