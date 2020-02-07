How to Watch the Indie Spirit Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free

Awards season is in full swing and the next big event on the calendar is the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. The show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Santa Monica, Calif., celebrating the best achievements in indie films of the past year. It’s set to be a star-studded carpet, with Aubrey Plaza as host and nominees including Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Wilde.

Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this year’s Indie Spirit Awards.

How to Watch the Indie Spirit Awards

Those who can’t come to Santa Monica for the show still have opportunity to watch it in full. The Indie Spirit red carpet, hosted by Catt Sadler, will air exclusively on Twitter (@filmindependent) on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). After the guests arrive, viewers can watch the broadcast on TV by tuning to IFC; those who have cut the cord can stream the show on Twitter (@filmindependent).

Who Is Hosting?

“Parks and Recreation” alum Aubrey Plaza is back hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Who Are the Nominees?

There are plenty of famous nominees who could turn up on the red carpet, including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde and Adam Sandler. “Uncut Gems” and the “Lighthouse” are the most nominated films, having each received five nods.

Who Is Presenting?

There will be plenty of star power at the 2020 Indie Spirit Awards, as boldface names like Scarlett Johansson, Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Allison Janney, Laura Dern, Nicholas Cage and Naomi Watts have all been announced as presenters.

Want more?

Billy Porter’s Stylist on a Marathon of Red Carpets — And What to Expect on Oscars Night

Zoe Kravitz Glistens in Golden Gown and Square Toes at the BAFTAs + More Red Carpet Arrivals

Political Statement Dressing Is Trending on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet