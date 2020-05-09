How to Watch Ugg Pride ‘Prom For All’ With Tommy Dorfman + More For Free

Ugg is bringing the prom experience virtual with a prideful celebration for all to enjoy because everyone deserves to go to prom. The Ugg Pride “Prom For All” event takes place on May 15 and will star Tommy Dorfman, surprise guests, celebrity stylists and makeup artists and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming special occasion.

How to Watch the Event

The Ugg Pride “Prom For All” event airs Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. E.T. and will be viewable for free through the brand’s website. The link goes live on May 14.

Ugg’s 2019 LGBTQ Pride Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Who Will Be Making Appearances?

Hosted by Tommy Dorfman and his friends, the virtual prom experience will be complete with a beauty tutorial by makeup artist to the stars Kali Kennedy as well as a styling session by celebrity stylist Chris Horan.

The evening will consist of surprise guest appearances and surprise stars in addition to performances by Fletcher, DJ Jonjon Battles and Alok.

Tommy Dorfman at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What Is the Cause?

With proms across the country being canceled due to school shutdowns and social distancing, Ugg is bringing a prom where anyone no matters their gender or orientation will be welcomed.

The brand will also be joining forces with its global partner GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), a nonprofit working towards acceptance and advancing LGBTQ+ equality. Ugg is set to donate $125,000 in 2020 to support the organization’s culture-changing programs, including the GLAAD Media Institute.