How to Watch Grammy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

The Grammy Awards honor the best in the music industry from the past year. The program airs on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. E.T. from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Nominees include Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the awards ceremony itself, as well as how to watch the accompanying red carpet livestream for free.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards

The Grammys air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. E.T.

The show will also be accessible on CBS All Access for subscribers. It also will stream through Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now for anyone with a subscription to those services; they all also offer a 7-day free trial.

CBS is joining forces with the Recording Academy for an exclusive red carpet livestream show on Twitter at both of their handles — @RecordingAcad and @CBS — starting at 5 p.m.

Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is the Host?

Alicia Keys returns to host this year’s show. Keys herself has won 15 Grammy Awards for her work including “No One” and “Girl on Fire.”

Alicia Keys at the 2018 Grammys. CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is up against Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” among others for Record of the Year. Both of those artists are also nominated for Best New Artist alongside Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers and more.

Beyoncé got a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Spirit” and Taylor Swift finds herself in the fight for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Lover.”

Singer-songwriter John Prine will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the industry.

Billie Eilish at the KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December wearing her signature “slime green.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Performing?

The performance line-up is stacked with major stars including the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Bonnie Raitt is set to perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree John Prine, and Aerosmith will join Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C for a special performance.

(L-R): Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stay tuned to FN for all the Grammy Awards news.

Want more?

These Are the Craziest Looks at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Joy Villa Wears a Pro-Trump Look to the Grammy Awards

BTS Makes a Dapper Arrival in Sleek Suits at the 2019 Grammys