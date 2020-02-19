Hillary Clinton Has a Clever $6 Hack to Keep Herself From Slipping in Heels

High heels can be notoriously difficult to walk in, but Hillary Clinton has an ingenious trick.

While speaking onstage today at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the former first lady wore a pair of black pumps with anti-slip pads pasted to the bottom. Apart from the shoes, Clinton wore one of her signature pantsuits, choosing a dark color with a matching shell underneath.

Hillary Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Feb. 19. CREDIT: Thais Llorca/Shutterstock

A closer look at Hillary Clinton’s pumps with anti-slip pads. CREDIT: Thais Llorca/Shutterstock

Her footwear was a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and kitten heel. The shoes appeared to have a smooth sole, which can lead to slippage on wet floors and other slick surfaces. Anti-slip pads are made of non-skid material, reducing the likelihood of sliding or even falling in high heels. They also can increase the life span of shoes by preventing wear and tear on the sole.

Throughout her decades in the public eye, Clinton has worn many hats, but one thing has remained virtually unchanged: her penchant for demure, comfort-focused footwear. The Yale Law School alum tends to choose flats or heels with heights of two inches or less, most often picking understated colorways like black, tan and white. Past worn brands of Clinton’s include Miu Miu, Salvatore Ferragamo and Chloe.

While Clinton is a millionaire, her heel hack is actually very affordable: We spotted anti-slip pads on Amazon.com for as little as $6. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options.

