Hilary Duff Boosts Her T-Shirt & Skinny Jeans Look With the Chicest Platforms

Hilary Duff proved once more that she has some of the coolest mom style in the game.

As seen on her Instagram page last night, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna paid a visit to the Baby2Baby facility in connection with her Happy Little Camper baby products line. Modeling a $295 Stella McCartney “Female Rebellion” T-shirt and high-rise skinny jeans, Duff stood in front of boxes upon boxes of products to be donated as part of Baby2Baby’s initiative to provide essential products to families affected by the pandemic.

She gave her ensemble a casual-chic boost with her choice of yellow zig-zag platform sandals with adjustable straps and a looped finish.

Duff founded Happy Little Camper in 2017. The brand offers safe and natural products for babies, such as diapers and wipes, all at an affordable price point. The actress announced in the Instagram post that the label has been able to donate more than 7 million products to families in need during the pandemic.

When it comes to her everyday style, the “Younger” star tends to favor relaxed footwear like sneakers and sandals from brands such as Nike, Golden Goose and Givenchy to name a few. For her red carpet appearances, you can find Duff in stylish pieces courtesy of top brands such as Raisa Vanessa, Le Silla and The Vampire’s Wife.

Scroll through the gallery to see even more of Hilary Duff’s effortless street style attire.

