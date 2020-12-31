×
Hilary Duff Teams Red Dress with an Oversized Cardigan and Chelsea Boots for a Perfect At-Home Look

By Robyn Merrett
Hilary Duff has made a case for wearing boots in the house.

On Dec. 28, Duff shared an Instagram photo, showcasing her at-home style while lounging on a couch. The ensemble included a relaxed-fitting maroon midi dress, which she teamed with the coziest oversized knit cardigan.

The sweater, which Duff wore slightly off her shoulders, featured puffed sleeves. The actress accessorized with mini gold hoop earrings.

As for footwear, Duff opted for a pair of brown Chelsea boots that featured elastic pull tabs and sat atop a chunky rubber sole.

“Trying my hardest to keep up with the kids and I just scored a free Roblox reward! *ahem for Luca 😉 Thanks @primegaming…Christmas just keeps on giving! #gamewithprime #primesponsor,” Duff captioned the Instagram post.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Duff’s personal style can be categorized as boho meets rocker. The “Lizzie McGuire” alumna often styles dainty looks like floral dresses and satin skirts with platforms or combat boots. She also incorporates sneakers into her rotation, including brands like Nike, Allbirds and R13. Other brands she frequents are Dr. Martens, Dior and Gucci.

Hilary Duff is seen in Los Angeles, California. 19 Sep 2020 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701772_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff out and about in Los Angeles on Sep. 19.
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Back in September, Duff was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, wearing a casual white t-shirt, which she dressed up with a leopard printed midi skirt. The “Younger” start finalized the look with a pair of burgundy combat boots with crystal accents from Gucci. The shoes retail for $1,100 at Gucci.com.

Shop similar Chelsea boots as Hilary Duff with these picks below.

