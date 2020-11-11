Hilary Duff Keeps Her Pregnancy Style Cozy in Shearling Fur Slippers 

Hilary Duff is keeping her pregnancy style comfortable and cozy.

On Tuesday, Duff was spotted on the set of “Younger“ in Queens, N.Y. sporting a pair of camel-colored shearling slippers. The style closely resembles the Scuffette II Slipper by UGG, which retails for $90 at UGG.com.

Duff, who is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma, paired the slippers with an embellished black dress with scrunched sleeves. Duff assumably changed into the slippers after wearing something a bit more glammed up, to give her feet a break while filming. The shoe’s cushion looks soft and cloud-like, making for the perfect shoe for working from home or a trip to the grocery store.

The 33-year-old actress also wore a white face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hilary Duff on the set of “Younger” in shearling slippers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer view of Hilary Duff’s slippers CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

It seems as though comfort may be a trend for Duff during this pregnancy as she stepped out in Dr. Martens boots while in New York City late last month — also on the set of “Younger.”

Duff was spotted in the brand’s Jadon boots, which she wore with a boiler-style jumpsuit, chunk plaid scarf and gingham printed face mask.

Set atop a platform, the Jadon features the brand’s iconic combat boot silhouette with contrast yellow stitching. It comes in black and white versions and retails for $180 on Drmartens.com.

Duff has worn the style on multiple occasions, including while running errands, and has even dressed her daughter Banks Violet Bair in the label. Duff joins a host of other A-listers such as Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters who wear Dr. Martens styles on rotation.

