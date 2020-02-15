Hilary Duff Wears Nike Sneakers While Out With Daughter Banks Who Sports Dr. Martens Boots

Hilary Duff has her signature mom off-duty look down to an art, and her ensemble for this past Valentine’s Day was no exception. Yesterday, while grocery shopping with her daughter, Banks Violet Bair, at Whole Foods, Duff wore an open salmon-colored plaid button-down shirt with a black basic top underneath. She styled the casual combination with a pair of white leggings.

Hilary Duff walks with her daughter through the grocery store parking lot in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for footwear, the actress opted for a classic pair of Nike sneakers. The shoes feature an all-grey synthetic upper construction and a flat, rubber white sole with a lace-up front detailing that blends into the body of the shoe. While her mom decided to wear a comfortable, timeless shoe choice, Bair took on another trendy footwear staple: a pair of Dr. Martens boots.

For this outing, Bair wore a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 boots in the silver colorway and toddler sizing. The award-winning boot style features a synthetic upper and sole construction, lace-up front detailing, a side zip closure, a 1-inch heel with a half-inch platform, and the brand’s iconic logo embossed tab on the back. The boots were worn with a pair of knee-high grey socks, styled with a mustard cable-knit one piece and a floral printed long-sleeve tee-shirt underneath.

Duff has a wide range of stylish shoe moments from her pairing designer slides with her everyday ensembles to her more elevated looks for Hollywood events, making it certain that this duo will have many more fashionable moments in the months ahead.