Hilary Duff Masters Off-Duty Style In All-Black Ensemble and Camel Boots

Hilary Duff is known for her effortlessly cool and put-together casual style. It seems fitting, then, that while she was out in Los Angeles with her husband, Matthew Koma, and daughter, Banks Violet Bair, Duff paired timeless black jeans with a matching tee-shirt. The jeans feature distressed detailing along the front, concentrated in the knee area, and appear to be a straight-leg style. As for footwear, Duff opted for another classic closet staple: a neutral heeled boot.

The shoes, which appear to be made out of leather and are in a medium camel hue, feature a pointed toe and stacked heel. To finish off the look, Duff accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry and black oval sunglasses.

Koma’s ensemble complemented his wife’s look, and he also opted for neutral basics for this casual family outing. He wore a striped tee-shirt, gray skinny jeans and an army green bomber jacket. As for shoes, Koma chose gray and blue sneakers, which appear to have a mesh construction.

Koma’s shirt matched with daughter Banks’ striped dress that featured ruffled sleeves and a knee-length hemline. As for footwear, she wore baby pink high-top sneakers.

Duff has proven that this trio has its casual coordinating style down to a science. With this aesthetic, the actress has shown how to style a variety of comfortable footwear options, ranging from Givenchy slides to Nike sneakers and, now, a winter-appropriate pointy-toe boot.

Want more?

Hilary Duff Teams Silver Platforms With a Green Pantsuit at ‘Love Leo Rescue’ Event

Hilary Duff’s Grocery Shopping Outfit Costs More Than Your Rent

Hilary Duff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Black Leggings and Matching Nike Trainers