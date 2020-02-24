Hilary Duff Shows How to Incorporate the Hot Pink Trend into Everyday Style in These Sneakers

The hot pink trend is taking over this spring, seen across runways, red carpets and street style looks everywhere. But for those who prefer not to wear a bright color from head to toe, Hilary Duff figured out the perfect way to bring the hue into your everyday style.

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a casual-chic look consisting of a chunky turtleneck and light-wash, high-waist jeans.

Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hilary Duff’s Golden Goose sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Younger” star gave her outfit a pop of color with her Golden Goose sneakers. The Slide high top sneakers feature a tri-paneled upper, patching together burgundy, metallic baby pink and bright hot pink fabric all completed with a side zipper for easily slipping on and off, as well as the brand’s signature star logo. Her ensemble proved that a bright color can be a subtle, yet impactful, finishing touch. While the colorway is currently sold out across the web, similar shades retail from $525 to $670.

Duff isn’t the only star to use the trending color as an accent piece this season. Dua Lipa stepped out wearing a hot-pink-lined coat in New York in January, while Suri Cruise dressed down in bright sweatpants to kick off February.

Dua Lipa wears a pink coat over a tank and sweats with Prada sneakers in New York on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

Suri Cruise in pink sweats and sneakers in New York, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

For anyone inspired by Duff’s bold footwear color, we found a few styles that will transform your closet with ease.

To Buy: Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers, $515

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, $55

To Buy: Puma Puzzle Mesh Sneakers, $110

