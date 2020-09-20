Hilary Duff Pairs Her Gucci Combat Boots with Leopard Print Midi Skirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff took to the streets of Los Angeles, wearing a casual white t-shirt dressed up with a leopard printed midi skirt. The “Younger” star opted for a pair of burgundy combat style boots with a crystal embellishments from Gucci.

Hilary Duff wears Gucci boots out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

She kept herself safe with a black face mask and accessorized the outfit with silver hoops and a black designer puff cross body purse.

Close up detail of Duff’s Gucci ankle leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Duff’s Gucci boots are originally modeled after the classic Chelsea boot, only these ankle shoes are designed with a lug sole and has elastic inserts on each side for a pull-on entry. The pair features a detachable ankle strap dotted with sparkling crystals encased within engraved trims, which resembles vintage jewels. The shoe is finished off with the Gucci emblem on the front and retails for $1,100 at Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Ankle Leather Boot With Belt, $1,100

Duff has kept a low profile this summer, spending most of her quarantine time at home with her two kids. In June, she took them to visit their alpaca, Ivan. For the fun adventure, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna sported an oversized white and brown checkered flannel over baggy ripped jeans and gray sneakers.

Besides her long-time acting career, Duff founded her own brand called Happy Little Camper back in 2017, which offers safe and natural products for babies at affordable price points. She’s kept busy during the pandemic as the label has donated over 7 million products to families in need.

As for Duff’s everyday style, she tends to opt for sneakers and sandals from brands such as Nike, Golden Goose and Givenchy.