Hilary Duff Is Farm Girl-Chic in Flannel, Ripped Jeans & Gray Sneakers to Visit Alpaca

Hilary Duff was farm girl-chic as she and her family visited their alpaca, Ivan.

In an image posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 8, the 32-year-old “Lizzie McGuire” alum looked stylish in an oversize white and brown checked flannel shirt layered over baggy ripped jeans. On her feet, Duff sported gray sneakers.

Hilary Duff with husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banks visiting her alpaca, Ivan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Hilary Duff

The “What Dreams Are Made Of” singer was accompanied by husband Matthew Koma, who sported a long-sleeved shirt and dark skinny jeans, as well as their 1-year-old daughter, Banks. Little Banks looked cute as can be in a patterned set with checkerboard Vans sneakers.

“Got to see my other babe Ivan today,” Duff captioned her Instagram Stories post. “My boy is growing up. He was so social with us today.”

Duff married Koma in 2019. In addition to Banks, she has a son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie. The “Younger” actress and her family adopted Ivan in February 2019. Ivan lives on a farm with fellow alpacas — rather than at the family’s Los Angeles home — but she and the kids are able to visit their fluffy friend.

When it comes to her off-duty shoe wardrobe, Duff likes to stick with casual styles that work for her busy mom on the go lifestyle. The A-lister’s wardrobe includes comfy designer footwwear such as Golden Goose sneakers, flat Givenchy sandals and Nicholas Kirkwood ankle boots. In addition, the “A Cinderella Story” lead owns more accessibly priced pairs from labels like Nike, Allbirds and Dr. Martens.

Hilary Duff wears a neutral outfit with Givenchy sandals out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 21, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Hilary Duff wearing a Gucci sweatshirt, leggings and Allbirds sneakers in Los Angeles, January 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Hilary Duff steps out in L.A. wearing skinny jeans and hot pink Golden Goose sneakers, Feb. 23, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the petite star — Duff stands at just 5-foot-2 — tends to opt for high heels on the red carpet. For red carpet appearances over the past few years, the mother of two has selected soaring footwear from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Dries van Noten and Giuseppe Zanotti.