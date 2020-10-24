Hilary Duff Gives Her Jumpsuit an Edgy Twist With This Iconic 90s Boot Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff, like many celebrities, can’t seem to get enough of Dr. Martens shoes.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out in the brand’s Jadon boots on the set of her TV show “Younger” in New York City on Friday. She wore the style with an eclectic ensemble, including a boiler-style jumpsuit, chunky plaid scarf and gingham printed face mask.

Hilary Duff in a rust-colored jumpsuit and Dr. Martens Jadon boots on the set of “Younger” in NYC. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash

Set atop a platform, the Jadon features the brand’s iconic combat boot silhouette with contrast yellow stitching. It comes in black and white versions and retails for $180 on Drmartens.com.

The star has worn the style on multiple occasions, including while running errands, and has even dressed her daughter Banks Violet Bair in the label.

Watch on FN

Duff joins a host of other A-listers such as Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters who wear Dr. Martens styles on rotation. They’ve sported the pairs with crop tops, mom jeans and mini skirt and blazer combos, proving how versatile the offerings can be.

While Dr. Martens shoes are popular today, the brand has a storied history. Its iconic 1460 boot, which debuted on April, 1, 1960, was adopted by British workers and later by counterculture movements of every generations such as punk rock, goth and grunge. Fanfare continues thanks to the edgy aesthetic of the brand’s looks, as well as its ingrained message of rebelliousness.