H.E.R.’s Neon Jumpsuit & Chunky Sneakers Pop on the Front Row at TommyNow Runway Show

Amid a star-studded front row at Tommy Hilfiger’s TommyNow London Fashion Week show, H.E.R. — who collaborated with Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton for a spring ’20 capsule — managed to stand out.

The singer wore the ultimate look-at-me colorway: neon green. She sported a utilitarian-style jumpsuit in the bold shade, over a T-shirt from the collection that retails for $79.50. On her feet, H.E.R. sported a pair of chunky white and gray sneakers from Hilfiger.

H.E.R. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Billy Porter brought his androgynous style A-game in a fluffy, leather-trimmed jacket worn over a glittery striped turtleneck and python-print trousers. The “Pose” star completed the fierce ensemble with a pair of shiny black platform boots.

Billy Porter CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

K-pop star Rowoon also looked supremely stylish but in a more parred-down look. The SF9 member wore a tan bomber jacket over a striped T-shirt and navy trousers. On his feet, Rowoon wore a pair of crisp white sneakers with striped accents, which sell for $99.50 on Tommy.com. The full outfit was Tommy Hilfiger.

Rowoon CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

“Treat Myself” singer Meghan Trainor also went for a simpler look, choosing a blue and white striped dress and silver pointed-toe pumps.

Meghan Trainor CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Other guests included Pixie Lott, Charli XCX and Anne-Marie.

