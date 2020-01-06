Helen Mirren Wore $55 Aldo Platforms With Her Dior Gown at the Golden Globes

Helen Mirren went for an affordable choice of footwear on the Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles last night — choosing shoes that cost well under $100.

The actress stepped out in style wearing a floor-length, deep red gown custom-made for her by Dior. While the dress concealed Mirren’s footwear for most of the night, she lifted up her dress at one point, revealing a pair of Aldo Delarathien platform ankle boots marked down to just $55 on Aldo.com.

Helen Mirren wearing a Dior gown with Aldo platform boots at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Helen Mirren’s Aldo platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mirren’s ’70s-inspired shoes have a 1.75-inch platform, which adds some stability in addition to being a trend-forward element. The croc-effect boots have a chunky, 4.75-inch block heel and a rounded toe.

Aldo Delarathien platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Aldo

Mirren wasn’t the only star to choose Aldo’s wares for the Golden Globes this year. Elsewhere on the carpet, Kaitlyn Dever also sported Aldo shoes, although her heels remained hidden beneath her gown for the entire night.

Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino and Aldo shoes at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dever wore a floral-print Valentino gown with puff sleeves and a poofy skirt. The dress hid the “Last Man Standing” actress’ Aldo Glyndwr platform sandals, which are available for purchase on Aldo.com for $47 (marked down from $95). Like the Delarathien, the Glyndwr has a block heel with a platform. The silhouette features a strappy silhouette, with a buckle closure at the ankle.

Aldo Glyndwr platform sandals. CREDIT: Aldo

While many stars select designer heels for awards show appearances, Aldo’s more accessibly priced heels have found their way onto red carpets before, thanks to A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o, Olivia Wilde and Felicity Jones.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Want more?

Beyoncé Shines in Gold Mesh Sleeves & Over 300 Carats of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020

Priyanka Chopra + More Stars Take on Spring’s Biggest Color Trend at the Golden Globes

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Twin in Pantsuits + More Suit Looks at Golden Globes 2020