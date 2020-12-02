Heidi Klum Takes on a Canadian Tuxedo in Floral Denim & the Ideal White Bootie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum transformed a double denim look with a touch of her own standout style this week on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Daring to layer jean on jean, the competition series’ host opted for a blue mesh top teamed with a coordinating jacket and pants courtesy of Balenciaga; both pieces are currently on sale at Net-a-Porter with the floral-print jeans down to $375 from $750 and the matching denim jacket retailing for $1,050 instead of $1,750.

Klum’s denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

To top off her standout look, the model opted for a set of sleek white booties with a sharply pointed toe and a lifted stiletto heel. White booties provide an effortlessly chic touch to any ensemble with a brightening effect when compared to darker colorways.

The white heels are a staple in Klum’s closet come fall and winter. Earlier this week, for example, she matched the shoes to a $295 leather boilersuit from The Frankie Shop (available at TheFrankieShop.com) on the set of her modeling competition show.

Earlier this year, Heidi Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of the aforementioned “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

