Heidi Klum Shares a Christmas-Ready Look in a Festive Zimmermann Lace Dress & Knee-High Boots

With the holiday season in full swing, Heidi Klum shared a winter white ensemble on social media to pay homage to the iconic Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” music video.

For the photo shoot, the “America’s Got Talent” host opted for the Charm Star dress in the cream colorway from the Zimmermann fall ’20 collection. It is crafted from silk organza with a midi-length silhouette in a relaxed fit, an asymmetric frilled hem, a V-neckline and lace-trim detailing. This dress retails for $3,150 and is available for purchase on Zimmermanwear.com.

The Project Runway alumna styled the ethereal outfit with a pair of beige knee-high boots. These shoes appear to feature a pointed toe, cone-shaped heel and a patent leather-like finish. Klum accessorized the festive look with a pearl necklace and gold hoop earrings.

This ultra-feminine look comes on the heels of some of the German model’s edgier ensembles that she teamed with an array of thigh-high and chunky sole boots.

This week, Klum elevated a gray cotton zip-up hoodie with a pair of hiker boots. She wore the Cotton Macro Sweatshirt from Moschino, which currently is on sale for $565 and can be purchased on Moschino.com, and styled it with the tall version of the Combat Trekking boots from the brand’s fall ’20 collection. They feature a camel suede construction, lug sole, lace-up front detail and wooden heel with a contrasting black leather band at the top of the shaft. The shorter version of this style currently is on sale for $753 and is available for purchase at Farfetch.com.

Her luxury loungewear-inspired outfit followed a more refined take on the thigh-high boot trend.

She recently teamed a coordinating plaid shacket and mini skirt set from IRO with a pair of suede black boots in this tall silhouette while on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” When not on set, Klum often chooses chunky sole boots, such as the Dr. Martens Sinclair silhouette, to pair with her midi-length coats and cozy sweats.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend and the model’s polished aesthetic with these similar options below.

