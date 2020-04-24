Heidi Klum Is Hard to Miss in Iridescent Minidress + Metallic Pumps for ‘Making the Cut’ Finale

Heidi Klum almost risked a wardrobe malfunction on the set of her Amazon Prime Video series “Making the Cut,” a competition series for emerging designers.

She shared a photo from the season finale of the fashion design competition as she walked down a runway hand-in-hand with co-host Tim Gunn. Matching an iridescent minidress with a deep V-cut neckline to shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps, Klum’s sleeve slipped off of her shoulder and down her arm — luckily the dress appears to be taped down and remained secure through the mishap. Many of us can relate.

“Making the Cut” debuted on March 27 on Amazon Prime Video, starring Klum and former “Project Runway” co-star Gunn. Together, the power duo put 12 fashion designers to the test against different tasks and challenges, with styles from weekly winners available to purchase after every episode on Amazon.

Throughout the duration of the season, the German native continued to share sneak peeks into her endlessly chic wardrobe for the show. Her on-set ensembles included everything from a sequin-coated tracksuit with sleek white pumps to leather trousers and spiky blue booties even to a glittering, feather-adorned pink showgirl costume with matching thigh-high boots.

Related Senators Call on Walmart to Improve Safety for Workers During Coronavirus Best Wakeboards for All Ages Best Water Dumbbells for Pool Exercises

The former model’s experience in fashion goes beyond television though as she has previously collaborated with brands like Birkenstock and New Balance on a series of stylish collections.

Shop these pumps that echo Klum’s metallic style — plus, they are all currently on sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Also Stessy Pumps, $60 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz Metallic Pumps, $103 (was $137).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $109 (was $119).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Heidi Klum’s leggiest red carpet moments.