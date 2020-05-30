Heidi Klum’s Effortless Walking Attire Includes A Crop Top, Cozy Sweats & White Kicks

Heidi Klum broke from her normal towering heels and designer duds for a casual walking ensemble with her family.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a glimpse into her daily life with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children. The family went for a walk with their dogs in tow yesterday as Klum posed for the camera wearing a protective face mask. The model appeared relaxed in a gray crop top with blush pink sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Her shoe of choice was an all-white low-top style with an athletic silhouette.

Contrasting her comfortable ensemble, Klum’s other most recent quarantine look included lingerie, black fishnet tights and sleek black pointed-toe pumps for an at-home highlight retouch from celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin.

In addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum served as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn and as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang as well as fish-style rubber slippers.

