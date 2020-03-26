Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for ‘Variety’ Cover

Heidi Klum is back and brighter than ever for her new Amazon Prime Video reality series “Making the Cut.”

The former model posed for her cover shoot with FN sister publication Variety in a bright orange voluminous gown from Valentino’s spring ’20 collection. The $7,500 dress includes ruffled shoulders and a deep V-cut with a flowing ruched skirt.

She matched the look with a set of towering bright white 5-inch heels by Christian Louboutin. The brand’s So Kate pump is recognizable with its sharply pointed toe, thin stiletto heel and signature red soles; while the white colorway is currently sold out, other shades of the silhouette retail for $695 at Saks.com.

Model on the runway for Valentino’s spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Klum’s stylist Rob Zangardi shared more images from the shoot, including another look where the fashion star models a one-shoulder tuxedo-style dress from Peter Dundas. Zangardi also included a photo of their cover for which Klum donned a Christian Siriano number with Casadei knee-high boots.

“Making the Cut” debuts March 27 on Amazon Prime Video and stars Klum and former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn. Together, the power duo put 12 fashion designers to the test against different tasks and challenges, with styles from weekly winners available to purchase after every episode on Amazon.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, Klum has voiced on Instagram that she felt “strange posting when people around the world are suffering.” The German native herself has been self-quarantining after her husband Tom Kaulitz was feeling ill after returning from his tour; Klum’s test results for COVID-19 came back negative.

She continued in the caption of her post, saying: “People have been posting creative ways (sharing recipes, artwork, virtual dance parties, etc) to keep us all entertained as we keep our communities safe and I am hoping I can also contribute some happiness into your homes with our new show.”

