Heidi Klum Twerks in Leather Trousers + Spiky Blue Booties on Instagram

Heidi Klum may be practicing social distancing right now, but she’s still appearing on air in the latest season of “Germany’s Next Top Model.”

And the television personality took to Instagram today to promote the latest episode of her show, getting a little bit silly as she twerked in a trendy ensemble. Klum sported a patterned turtleneck top tucked into a pair of wide-legged black leather trousers that tied at the waist.

For footwear, the German supermodel wore a pair of soaring blue booties set on a slim stiletto heel. The eye-catching shoes featured exposed zipper accents and a pointed toe. But despite the height, the A-lister was able to dance with ease.

When it comes to her on-duty style, Klum can often be found in soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme and Stella Luna. When she’s not working, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum goes for more casual footwear, with past styles including Birkenstock slides, Chanel sneakers and Chloe ankle boots.

Below, we’ve rounded up some blue heeled booties that offer a similar look to the ones chosen by Klum — and all of them are relatively affordable with a price tag of $120 or less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Nest Footwear Strappy Ankle Boot, $30 (was $42).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

To Buy: Two Lips Too Too Slip Women’s Platform Ankle Boots, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Ltd. Ulani Pointed Toe Boot, $113 (was $189).

