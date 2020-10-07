Heidi Klum Flaunts a Printed High-Slit Dress With This Season’s Next Big ‘It’ Girl Sandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum got her hands on a pair of sandals that you’re about to see in every celebrity’s rotation.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge modeled a printed design from Johanna Ortiz yesterday, expressing how much she loved the cutout design with its high-slit cut and draped silhouette.

Klum then matched the tropical design to a pair of trending thong sandals and, of course, her go-to anklet.

On her feet, the model opted for a newer silhouette from every celebrity’s favorite brand: Bottega Veneta. The BV Line sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. The style has previously been worn by Kourtney Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley amongst others and is quickly becoming one of the brand’s trending new go-to styles.

Klum’s personal pick of a chocolate brown colorway can be found for $930 at Moda Operandi.

Watch on FN

Bottega Veneta BV Line sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with the growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Heidi Klum herself, the star finished her bout serving as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Try your hand (and foot) at sandals inspired by Heidi Klum’s trending style with these more wallet-friendly styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Belize Knotted Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Imagine Vince Camuto Rayan Sandals, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Talie Sandals, $111.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Heidi Klum’s boldest looks over the years.