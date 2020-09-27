Heidi Klum Gets Risky in Just a Neon Jacket & Wild Zip-Up Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum got daring with her latest off-duty look thanks to a little help from Moschino.

The former model took to Instagram to show off her new yellow puffer jacket from the brand, strategically placing the piece as she wore nothing else besides a hat branded with her husband Tom Kaulitz’s last name and boots.

In addition to her already bold jacket, Klum’s bold shoes then commanded attention with their thigh-hitting shaft length and long zipper that ran the length of her leg. The silhouette of her leather boots includes a pointed toe and a thin, sky-high stiletto heel. The Monika Chiang Blair black boots are set upon a 4.5-inch heel and retail for $1,245 on the brand’s website.

Monika Chiang Blair boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Monika Chiang

As if one pair of wild thigh-high boots wasn’t enough, Klum also showed off another twist on the style with her outfit on Friday. The “America’s Got Talent” judge layered a shearling jacket over a black bodysuit with the tallest black boots; this pair, in particular, came accented with studs and glittering details all atop a lifted tapering heel and platform toe.

On top of her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, too, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Thigh-high boots are expected to be everywhere this fall — stay on top of the trend like Heidi Klum in these next wallet-friendly takes.

