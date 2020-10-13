Heidi Klum Works the Late Shift in a $4,795 Billowing Dress & Thigh-High Leather Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum spent her evening filming late into the night for a special project in a very special look.

The former model‘s ensemble last night came in the form of an off-the-shoulder Balmain dress with billowing sleeves and a flowing hemline; made from a black and white polka dot print, the chiffon design retails for an impressive $4,795 price tag at Net-a-Porter.com.

On her feet, Klum brought thee look to another level with her thigh-high boots; the sleek pair included smooth leather uppers with a pointed-toe front and a sharp stiletto heel.

When it comes to Heidi Klum’s style, though, bold is a regular theme from her on-set looks to her off-duty apparel. Just last week, the “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off a fitting session with her stylist Rob Zangardi in a wild look to come. The ensemble included a feather-coated red mesh dress, accented with pops of purple, blue and black and layered over high-rise red briefs — and the fun didn’t stop there.

For footwear, Klum opted for a wow-worthy set of thigh-high boots in a sheer yet rhinestone coated fabric with a tall heel and pointed-toe finish.

This year, Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

