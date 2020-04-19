Heidi Klum Twirls in Sparkling Underwear and Matching Sandals on ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

Heidi Klum had a Marilyn Monroe moment on Instagram as she promoted an upcoming episode of “Germany’s Next Top Model” on Sunday.

The television personality looked stylish in a black sweater with chain detailing and an ankle-length navy skirt. Klum cinched in her skirt at the waist with a chain-embellished black belt. She twirled in the ensemble, lifting up her skirt at one point to reveal a pair of sparkling underwear a la Monroe’s infamous subway grate moment in “The Seven Year Itch.”

For footwear, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum selected a pair of soaring silver sandals. The shoes boasted an almond toe, an ankle strap and slim stiletto heel.

In addition to appearing on “GNTM,” Klum also is host of Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut,” alongside former “Project Runway” costar Tim Gunn. In the series, the famous duo look to find the next big designer out of a group of 12 up-and-comers, with the winner to receive $1 million. Klum serves on the judging panel with Nicole Richie, Naomi Campbell, Carine Roitfeld and Joseph Altuzarra. Each week’s winning design is available to shop on Amazon after the episode airs.

To get a shoe look similar to Klum’s without breaking the bank, shop the options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Festive Heeled Sandal, $23 to $122.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Lauralie Ankle Strap Sandal, $59 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Altina Ankle Strap Sandal, $66 (was $165).

