Heidi Klum Styles a Mini Skirt for Fall in Thigh-High Boots & an Oversize Jacket

Heidi Klum transformed a mini skirt for fall with the help of a few seasonal pieces on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Taking to Instagram to show off her on-set outfit of the day, the series’ host opted for a coordinating skirt and jacket combination from Iro. The Hunch checkered bouclé skirt retailed originally for $430 but can be found on sale for $301 at Net-a-Porter; the matching Bleoma jacket from the French brand comes typically with a $600 price tag but also is discounted on the site down to $420.

Klum then layered the tweed plaid pieces over a black long-sleeve top and kept her legs warm in soft thigh-high black suede boots.

Throughout November, the former model herself has been returning to the set of the German competition series as they practice social distancing precautions to film the newest season. For the show, the media personality has picked wow-worthy looks from the likes of Mugler, Marina Hoermanseder, Philosophy, Moschino, Carolina Herrera and Maison Margiela to name just a few.

Earlier this year, Heidi Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of the aforementioned “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.