Heidi Klum Elevates Her High-Waisted Cutoffs & Tie-Front Top With See-Through Heels

By Claudia Miller
heidi klum, style, shirt, shorts, shoes
Heidi Klum
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/Splash News

Heidi Klum prepped for an episode of “America’s Got Talent” in a take on dressing room style.

The series judge kept things casual before the show yesterday, hanging out in her trailer in a relaxed blue button-up top with a tie-front finish that she matched to high-rise black denim cutoffs.

Klum then elevated the ensemble with the addition of her go-to anklet and a pair of see-through heels. The PVC-accented pair featured an elongated pointed-toe front, a clear cross-foot strap and a towering metallic stiletto heel.

View this post on Instagram

Almost time for @agt 🤗❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on everyone from Rita Ora to Vanessa Hudgens and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the regular; Klum as well is a fan of an everyday anklet addition, sporting a similar chain style on multiple occasions, included with her go-to “ugly” Birkenstock sandals.

View this post on Instagram

Social distancing 😷🖤

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

In addition to her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, too, she kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to thigh-high zip-front boots from Moika Chiang as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

