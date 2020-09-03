Heidi Klum Shimmies in See-Through Fringe Suit & Her Go-To Thin-Strap Sandals

Heidi Klum upped the anty for her latest look on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Serving as one of the judges for the series, Klum prepped for last night’s episode in a bold number courtesy of one of her favorite designers and a former “Project Runway” winner, Christian Siriano. The two-piece black suit consisted of both opaque and sheer panels coated in glittering fringe accents from the sleeves of the blazer own to the leg of the pants.

As for footwear, the former “Project Runway” judge elongated her form with a pair of black, barely-there heeled sandals; the design creates the illusion of longer length with its almost invisible ankle strap, letting the legs look miles long without cutting them off abruptly. The sandal stayed put thanks to a securing thin strap across the toe as well.

The TV personality opted for a similar pair of heels on last week’s episode of the competition series, matching them to a glittering dress from Redemption. The sequin-coated dusty rose-colored design features a lightweight chiffon base covered in glittering detailing and a lifted hem. You can find the style for $1,639 at Farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

On top of her role on NBC’s talent competition, Klum finished her bout serving as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”