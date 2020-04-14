Heidi Klum’s Shimmering Tracksuit and White Pumps Make for the Ultimate Blend of Comfort and Style

Heidi Klum’s sequined tracksuit is a daring new take on laid-back style.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a sneak peek on Instagram of the show’s next episode, in which she meets with style influencer Chiara Ferragni. In the show, Klum combines comfort with bold accents in a sequin-coated white and silver checkerboard sweatshirt and sweatpants set.

She matched the light colorway of her tracksuit with white pointed-toe pumps set atop a tall, stiletto heel.

In addition to her German series, Klum also currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” costar Tim Gunn. Together, the power duo puts 12 fashion designers to the test in different tasks and challenges, with styles from weekly winners available to purchase on Amazon after every episode.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the former model has been sharing endless stylish clips from both of her television shows as she self-isolates with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz.

For stylish white pumps, check out these sleek pairs that echo Heidi Klum’s choice of footwear.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60 (was $110).

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $120 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ted Baker Izbell Pumps, $147 (was $195).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

