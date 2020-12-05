Heidi Klum Teams Bold Purple Heart-Print Sweater & Printed Midi Skirt With Pointed-Toe Boots

To brighten up the holiday season, Heidi Klum shared a colorful ensemble in playful patterns teamed with sleek black footwear.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host wore the MSGM Swirly Heart Intarsia Sweater. The oversized knit is currently on sale for $258 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. She teamed the statement top with an equally eye-catching skirt from the Italian label. The “America’s Got Talent” star opted for the brand’s Venus Flytrap Midi Skirt, which features an A-line silhouette and side-slit detail. This piece currently is on sale for $311 and can be purchased on neimanmarcus.com. If you want to further embrace this model-beloved print, the dress version of the Venus Flytrap colorway is available for $537 on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at the similar boots from MSGM. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

For footwear, Klum polished off the attention-grabbing outfit with a more classic, subdued shoe choice. She wore a pair of black boots with what appears to be a smooth leather construction, knee-high shaft, silver hardware detail across the front, and a pointed toe. MSGM’s knee length pointed-toe boot style offers a similar aesthetic. It features a buckle detail across the front in silver hardware with a contrasting patent-finished toe and a 3.1-inch stiletto heel. They are currently on sale for $519 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

The model media personality is known for her bold and glamorous on-camera look as well as her edgy street style ensembles. Recently, Klum has been spotted in black chunky boot styles, including the iconic Dr. Martens Sinclair Boots, and thigh-high silhouettes, such as her Moschino Combat Trekking Boots.

To embrace this sophisticated footwear style, shop similar pointed-toe boot selections below.

