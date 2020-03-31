Heidi Klum Shimmies in a Bold Minidress & Towering Heels Alongside Designer Jeremy Scott

Heidi Klum may be in quarantine, but she’s still bringing the glamour on Instagram.

The model posted on the photo-sharing platform yesterday to promote a “Germany’s Next Top Model” episode that features Moschino designer Jeremy Scott. Klum shimmied in the post wearing a blazer dress. The minidress had a white base and multicolor pattern throughout, with a low neckline and long sleeves.

For footwear, the “America’s Got Talent” judge selected a pair of classic black pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel; they appeared to be fabricated from suede.

“Looking forward to a fun episode with @itsjeremyscott for GNTM. Thanks for being on my show! Love you 😘 #ichbingermanysnexttopmodel2020 #pro7,” Klum captioned her Instagram.

Scott wore a hot pink and mint patterned jacket over slim-cut, moto-style pants that appeared to be fabricated from leather. White shoes completed the bold look.

Related Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for 'Variety' Cover Heidi Klum Zips Up the Tallest Thigh-High Boots Over Her Skinny Jeans Bella Thorne Goes for an Asymmetrical Look in a Feathered Dress + d'Orsay Pumps at Elton John's Oscar Party

When it comes to her on-duty style, Klum can often be found in soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme and Stella Luna. When she’s not working, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum unsurprisingly goes for more casual footwear, with past worn styles including Birkenstock slides, Chanel sneakers and Chloe ankle boots.

If you like the look of Klum’s black pointed-toe pumps, consider purchasing one of the options below, all of which offer a similar vibe and won’t break the bank.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Jackpot Pump, $34 to $104.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Margie Pump, $65 to $117.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Alias Mae Francis Pump, $170.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for ‘Variety’ Cover

Heidi Klum Zips Up the Tallest Thigh-High Boots Over Her Skinny Jeans

Heidi Klum Brightens Up LA in a Bold Yellow Look