Heidi Klum Walks on the Wild Side in Double Animal Print & Neon 5-Inch Heels

Heidi Klum took a walk on the wild side this morning on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Filming on location in Berlin, the series’ host shared her on-screen look of the day on Instagram earlier, posing in a mix of bold prints. From her black and white zebra-stripe sweater to her tiger-stripe trousers, the standout look offered a wild twist on fall styling.

To make the outfit even more striking, Klum opted for neon yellow pointed-toe pumps to complete the ensemble; the lifted pair featured patent leather uppers and a rounded vamp, all atop a lifted stiletto heel that appeared to measure around 5 inches in height.

Throughout November, the former model herself has been returning to the set of the German competition series as they practice social distancing precautions to film the newest season. For the show, the media personality has picked wow-worthy looks from the likes of Mugler, Marina Hoermanseder, Philosophy, Carolina Herrera and Maison Margiela to name a few.

This year, Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of the aforementioned “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Click through the gallery to take a peek at even more of Heidi Klum’s biggest and boldest looks over the years.