Heidi Klum Zips Up the Tallest Thigh-High Boots Over Her Skinny Jeans

Heidi Klum’s latest shoe look is one that’s hard to miss.

Stepping out in Los Angeles, the “America’s Got Talent” judge supported her husband Tom Kaulitz yesterday in a graphic sweatshirt branded with his band’s name, Tokio Hotel. She kept it causal in light-wash skinny jeans and oversize reflective sunglasses.

Heidi Klum steps out in zip-front boots, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s zippered boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

However, it was Klum’s shoes that commanded attention with their thigh-hitting shaft length and long zipper that ran the length of her leg. The silhouette of her leather boots includes a pointed toe and a thin, sky-high stiletto heel.

The Monika Chiang Blair black boots are set upon a 4.5-inch heel and retail for $1,245 on the brand’s website.

Related Bella Thorne Goes for an Asymmetrical Look in a Feathered Dress + d'Orsay Pumps at Elton John's Oscar Party Heidi Klum's Scary Halloween Costume Includes Gruesome, Bloody Boots Heidi Klum's Craziest Costumes From Her Annual Halloween Parties

Heidi Klum steps out in zip-front boots, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s zippered boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model wore the look as she headed to the set of “America’s Got Talent” before changing into a printed Redemption mini dress for the season 15 kick-off red carpet. She paired the asymmetrical style with black, pointed-toe Femme LA pumps with a patent vegan leather finish and thin ankle strap. She accessorized with a subtle anklet on her left foot.

Heidi Klum in a Redemption dress at the “America’s Got Talent” season 15 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To get Heidi Klum’s wild thigh-high look, shop these similar styles that won’t break the bank.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Ladee Boots, $90 was $150

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Boots, $205

To Buy: Chinese Laundry King Boots, $70 was $90

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Heidi Klum’s Scary Halloween Costume Includes Gruesome, Bloody Boots