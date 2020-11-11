×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Makes Several Statements in Daring Punched Hole Blouse, Miniskirt & Red Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
heidi-klum-style-bold
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 31 Images

Another day, another major fashion moment from Heidi Klum on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

On Tuesday, the former “Project Runway” host shared an Instagram photo of herself on the set of the reality competition series, wearing a white Maison Margiela punched holes blouse that retails for $502, and is available on Cettire.com. It appears as though Klum wore a black corset underneath the bold button up.

She pulled the look together with a black silk Carolina Herrera skirt that features an oversized bow at the hip, which cascaded down to the model’s knee. The miniskirt retails for $1,690 a Net-a-Porter.

On her feet, Klum gave the look a vibrant pop of color, wearing a pair of red Christian Louboutin pointed toe pumps.

Related

Heidi Klum Gives Her Bold Style a Fall Twist in a Red Leather Jumpsuit & Pinned Heels

Cardi B Shows Off Lavish Shoes With Studs, Snakes & 6-Inch Heels From Her 'Old Closet'

Heidi Klum Pairs Camel & Leopard-Print Ensemble With Faux Fur Coat & Black Lug Sole Boots

L❤️VE my Job #GNTM,” Klum captioned the social media post.

Watch on FN

View this post on Instagram

L❤️VE my Job #GNTM

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

As of lately, Klum has been a fan of the sultry hue as she sported a cherry red jumpsuit on the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” on Monday. The Philosophy look, which retails for $1,295 at Net-a-Porter, featured a robe-inspired design and belt.

Klum paired the jumpsuit with coordinating red heels. Titled the Show Off, the heels are from European brand Hardot. The nail pinned style retails for around $490, and can be found online at Hardot.com.

This year, Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of the aforementioned “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Make a bold statement of your own with these red pumps inspired by Heidi Klum’s look.

Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pu,ps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump, $98

Nine West Red Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pointy Toe Pumps, $84

Schutz Red Slingback Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad