Heidi Klum Gives Her Bold Style a Fall Twist in a Red Leather Jumpsuit & Pinned Heels

By Claudia Miller
Heidi Klum brought her bold style to the set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” this week, joined by a special guest.

The show’s host headed to set in Berlin this morning with her eldest daughter Helene, 16, as seen on social media. Klum opted for a bold cherry red jumpsuit for the occasion in a robe-inspired design from Philosophy that retails for $1,295 at Net-a-Porter.

@philosophyofficial ❤️

Once she started filming, Klum showed off her chic coordinating red heels — accurately titled the Show Off silhouette — from European brand Hardot; the nail-pinned style retails for around $490 and can be found online at Hardot.com.

Before putting on her tall heels, though, the model stayed comfortable in a set of classic Ugg boots. Opting for a signature Chesnut colorway, similar designs retail for $170 on the brand’s website.

Bring your Child to work day ❤️🥰 #GNTM

This year, Klum completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” this year alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also currently serves as the host of the aforementioned “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Heidi Klum’s boldest style moments over the years.

